Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Perrigo were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

