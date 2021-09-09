PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.63

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.88 ($0.05). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,618,436 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17.

About PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

