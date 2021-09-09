PHI Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $2,444.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PHI Token has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One PHI Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PHI Token Coin Profile

PHI is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

Buying and Selling PHI Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

