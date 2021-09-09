Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,178 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAHC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

