Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.42. 1,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,899. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $948.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

