Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Purchases £400,041.38 in Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) insider Andrew Briggs purchased 63,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 631 ($8.24) per share, with a total value of £400,041.38 ($522,656.62).

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Andrew Briggs acquired 2,269 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £14,907.33 ($19,476.52).

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 631 ($8.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 616.40 ($8.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 665.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,211.57. The firm has a market cap of £6.31 billion and a PE ratio of -13.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 793 ($10.36) to GBX 709 ($9.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

