Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.42 and last traded at $57.82. Approximately 2,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 779,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.44. The company has a market cap of $831.55 million, a PE ratio of -77.66 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,806 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $43,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 25.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,537 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 27.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,106 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,949,000. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

