Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report $7.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.15 million and the highest is $11.80 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $32.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $51.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.88 million, with estimates ranging from $14.94 million to $70.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 122.26%.

PIRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PIRS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.70. 80,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,603,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.14. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

