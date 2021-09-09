PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $13.30.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
