PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $13.30.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

