PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

