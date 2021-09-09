Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 30th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years.

NYSE MAV opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $12.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

