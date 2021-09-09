Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.57.

NYSE PLNT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Planet Fitness stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Planet Fitness worth $173,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

