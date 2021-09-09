PlayGame (PXG) Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $415,151.03 and approximately $6,100.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00060359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00166186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

