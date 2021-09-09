PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 457,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 174,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 321,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 133,830 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $52.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

