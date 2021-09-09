PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.91.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,350 shares of company stock worth $106,408,372. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $272.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,512.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.94. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

