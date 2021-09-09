PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.53 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average is $73.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

