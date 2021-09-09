PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.63 Million Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 155.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $224,000.

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $54.63 on Thursday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $39.29 and a 12-month high of $55.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

