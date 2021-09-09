PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 26,494 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 46.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,494 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,481,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.83. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.