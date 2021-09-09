PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,767 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

SYF opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

