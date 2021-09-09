POA Market Cap Tops $11.10 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. POA has a total market capitalization of $11.10 million and $309,876.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, POA has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 291,492,363 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
