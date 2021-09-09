Polychain Monsters Price Reaches $15.79 (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for $15.79 or 0.00033611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $53.03 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00168500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,388,069 coins and its circulating supply is 3,357,812 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.