Portion (PRT) Price Reaches $0.0233 on Exchanges

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Portion has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar. Portion has a market cap of $5.77 million and $47,979.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00170613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00045327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,089,528 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

