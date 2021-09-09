PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 24.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 42,567 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 8.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 229,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 161.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 65,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 40,502 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 55.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 40,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

PCH stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.29.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

