Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Up 6.6%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.46. 10,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 746,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $777.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,858 shares of company stock worth $968,660. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 217,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 119,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

