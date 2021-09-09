Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.25.

PVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pretium Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of PVG stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.85. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -68.86.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

