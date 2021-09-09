Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Raised by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 638.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after buying an additional 2,061,714 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 54.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after purchasing an additional 984,781 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,180.8% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 946,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,104,000 after purchasing an additional 872,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 49.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,732,000 after purchasing an additional 786,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $137.25. 29,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $139.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.37. The company has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

