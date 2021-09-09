Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,052,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,605,000 after acquiring an additional 406,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $139.60. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day moving average is $118.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

