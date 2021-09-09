Prologis, Inc. (PLD) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on September 30th

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

Prologis has raised its dividend by 31.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Barclays began coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

