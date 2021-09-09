Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 109,181.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1,437.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 89,194 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PB stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.91. 315,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,843. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.32.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.