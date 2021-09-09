Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.3% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT stock opened at $206.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.71. The firm has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.73 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

