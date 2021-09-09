Providence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $109.12 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.94 and a twelve month high of $109.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.12.

