Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 289 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 49.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

PRF opened at $162.96 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $109.31 and a 12 month high of $165.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.08.

