Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.00

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FPLPY shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 17.52 and a quick ratio of 17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

