ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 3,056 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after acquiring an additional 804,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,740 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

AAPL stock opened at $155.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.49 and a 200 day moving average of $134.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

