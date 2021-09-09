Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Receives $39.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Separately, AlphaValue raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:NILSY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.11. 40,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,949. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

