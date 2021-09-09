Pyrk Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 55% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pyrk has traded 57.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $62,843.21 and approximately $75.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004735 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008837 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

