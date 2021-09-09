Qcash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $431.37 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $70.52 million and $431.37 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00063204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00132537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00189337 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.81 or 0.07451790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,932.95 or 1.00187254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.46 or 0.00778017 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

