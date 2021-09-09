Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 704,881 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 171,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of -276.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $26.18.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.