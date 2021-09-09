Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,525.50 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,465.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,323.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

