Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

ES opened at $91.89 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

