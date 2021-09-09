Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 224 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in The Southern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 8,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in The Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 39.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 9.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,434 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.