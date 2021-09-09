Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 299 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $2,378,000. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $100.70 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $237.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.