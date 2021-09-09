Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $238,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,094 shares of company stock worth $6,379,351 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $312.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $317.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.