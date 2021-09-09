Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 322 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

