Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) Insider Sells A$192,767.89 in Stock

Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) insider John Cullity sold 61,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.12 ($2.23), for a total transaction of A$192,767.89 ($137,691.35).
John Cullity also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, John Cullity bought 1,893,939 shares of Race Oncology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$187,499.96 ($133,928.54).
