Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) Insider Sells A$192,767.89 in Stock

Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) insider John Cullity sold 61,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.12 ($2.23), for a total transaction of A$192,767.89 ($137,691.35).

John Cullity also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Race Oncology alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, John Cullity bought 1,893,939 shares of Race Oncology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$187,499.96 ($133,928.54).

About Race Oncology

Race Oncology Limited operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Australia. The company is developing Bisantrene, a small molecule cancer chemotherapy drug that is used for the treatment of acute myeloid leukaemia. It has a preclinical research program with the University of Newcastle to explore the use of Bisantrene to treat melanoma.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Race Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Race Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.