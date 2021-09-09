Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.91 million-$257.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.34 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $324.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.