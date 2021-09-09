Radix Market Cap Reaches $70.76 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Radix has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.0963 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $70.76 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00169690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About Radix

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

