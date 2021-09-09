Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) versus H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Financial Analysis

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for H. Lundbeck A/S and Raiffeisen Bank International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H. Lundbeck A/S 2 2 4 0 2.25 Raiffeisen Bank International 0 3 4 0 2.57

H. Lundbeck A/S currently has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.47%. Given H. Lundbeck A/S’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe H. Lundbeck A/S is more favorable than Raiffeisen Bank International.

Profitability

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and Raiffeisen Bank International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H. Lundbeck A/S 11.94% 20.24% 9.42% Raiffeisen Bank International 17.20% 7.46% 0.63%

Volatility and Risk

H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and Raiffeisen Bank International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H. Lundbeck A/S $2.71 billion 2.14 $242.21 million $2.90 10.03 Raiffeisen Bank International $6.52 billion 1.31 $918.13 million N/A N/A

Raiffeisen Bank International has higher revenue and earnings than H. Lundbeck A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of H. Lundbeck A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

H. Lundbeck A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Raiffeisen Bank International pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. H. Lundbeck A/S pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Raiffeisen Bank International beats H. Lundbeck A/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s. The company was founded by Hans Lundbeck on August 14, 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center. The Central Europe encompasses the banking markets in Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia. The Southeastern Europe represents banks and leasing companies, as well as capital management and asset management companies and pension funds operating in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Romania and Serbia. The Eastern Europe segment covers banking services for corporate and retail customers in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine. The Group Corporates & Markets segment covers operating business booked in Austria. The Corporate Center segment refers to central management functions at the head office and other units. The company was founded in October 2010 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.