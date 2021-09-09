Rate3 Hits Market Cap of $982,320.17 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $982,320.17 and approximately $36,648.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00060230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00176305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.