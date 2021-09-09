Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Hits $0.0003

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $14,054.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,638.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,486.62 or 0.07475883 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $665.59 or 0.01427132 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.97 or 0.00394461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00126799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.73 or 0.00565475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.60 or 0.00558773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00339276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006694 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

